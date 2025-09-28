Crash south of Oakdale leaves 1 dead

The California Highway Patrol said an Oakdale man died in a crash on Saturday night.

Around 8:50 p.m., three vehicles were involved in a crash on Albers Road, south of Valk Road, which is about 4 miles south of Oakdale.

The CHP said a 1999 Chevrolet pickup was heading southbound on Albers Road when it "unsafely turned to the left" and crashed into a Volvo tractor trailer that was heading northbound. The tractor trailer then swerved to the left and struck a Honda Accord that was behind the Chevrolet.

The driver of the Chevrolet was seriously injured in the crash and died at the scene, the CHP said. The other people involved in the crash were not injured.

The CHP identified the driver of the Chevrolet as a 31-year-old Oakdale man.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, the CHP said.