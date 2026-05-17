Crash in Sloughhouse kills 2, injures 3 teens

A solo-vehicle crash in Sloughhouse killed two people and injured three others just after midnight Sunday, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.

Crews responded to Scott Road and found that a vehicle had crashed into a tree and was on fire. First responders said there were five victims at the scene.

Two victims died at the scene, and three were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The three injured were identified as teenagers, and Metro Fire said it's believed the two who died were close in age.

How the crash happened is under investigation.