1 person killed in vehicle crash on State Road 160 near Brannan Island Road

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

RIO VISTA - One person has died after crashing into two vehicles on State Road 160 near Brannan Island Road.

According to the CHP, an unknown male driver, approximately 23-26 years old, was driving a Nissan sedan on northbound State Road 160 north of Brannan Island Road when the driver swerved to the left and side-swiped a box truck traveling in the southbound lanes of the road. the CHP says.

The Nissan then continued traveling northbound in the southbound lane before crashing head-on into a Ford pick-up truck. The driver of the Nissan sustained major injuries and was declared deceased at the scene. No other injuries were reported, authorities say.

It is not suspected that alcohol and/or drugs were involved in the accident.

Caltrans is reporting that the roadway is back open. 

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 5:05 PM

