Crash between big rig and car in Elk Grove caused lanes to shut down

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

01:41

ELK GROVE -- A driver is being treated for what appears to be serious injuries after a crash with a jackknifed big rig, said Elk Grove Police Department.

The crash occurred early Thursday morning at the intersection of Bradshaw Road and Calvine Road. 

Two vehicles were involved, a big rig and an SUV, and the driver of the SUV suffered injuries. 

The intersection is currently closed and traffic is being diverted. 

No further information has been released.

First published on August 3, 2023 / 6:47 AM

