Crash between big rig and car in Elk Grove caused lanes to shut down

ELK GROVE -- A driver is being treated for what appears to be serious injuries after a crash with a jackknifed big rig, said Elk Grove Police Department.

The crash occurred early Thursday morning at the intersection of Bradshaw Road and Calvine Road.

Two vehicles were involved, a big rig and an SUV, and the driver of the SUV suffered injuries.

The intersection is currently closed and traffic is being diverted.

No further information has been released.