Rangers increase patrols after reported coyote attacks on dogs along American River Parkway

SACRAMENTO – Dog owners in Sacramento are being urged to be on alert after a pair of reported coyote attacks along the American River Parkway.

On Thursday, the Sacramento County Regional Parks Department says they were alerted about at least two incidents of coyotes attacking dogs in and around the Paradise Beach area.

It's unclear if the same coyote is responsible for the attacks, but signs are now going up to warn people that coyotes have been spotted in the area.

We’ve recently been made aware of two instances of coyotes attacking dogs in and around Paradise Beach. We have posted signs to let visitors know that coyotes have been spotted in the area, and our Rangers have increased patrols in the area. pic.twitter.com/Pr5xLntAiA — SacRegionalParks (@SacRegionalPark) September 19, 2024

Rangers are also doing increased patrols of the area in response to the incidents, parks officials say.

"It doesn't happen often. We don't hear about it often, but the American River Parkway, it's wild out there. It's a forest environment. That's where wildlife lives. So it should be expected that you may run into some wild animals out there," said Ken Casparis, Sacramento County spokesperson.

While coyotes are a relatively common sight along the American River Parkway, human encounters with the wild animals are rare.

Dog owners are being urged to keep their pets on a leash no longer than no longer than six feet.

According to Sacramento County, Park Rangers will not euthanize or track the coyote, or coyotes, involved in the attacks.

Any possible coyote attacks should be reported to 911, parks officials say, while non-emergency incidents should be called into the ranger dispatch line at (916) 875-7275.