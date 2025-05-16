25th annual Country in the Park kicks off at Sacramento's Cal Expo

Music fans come together for 25th annual Country in the Park festival in Sacramento

Music fans come together for 25th annual Country in the Park festival in Sacramento

Music fans come together for 25th annual Country in the Park festival in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — The 25th annual Country in the Park music festival kicked off Friday at Sacramento's Cal Expo.

It's Sacramento's country music festival of the year, especially considering Golden Sky is being held until next year.

Thousands of people are expected to attend this weekend. Hosted by KNCI, big-name artists are playing like Billy Currington and Nate Smith. Friday's headliner is Bailey Zimmerman.

Two friends, Ayden Sparks and Alisia Evans, drove all the way up from Southern California to see Bailey Zimmerman.

"That man has saved my life," Sparks said.

"It's a really good break just to come out here and see everybody in their hats and cowboy boots. It's just a great environment," Evans said.

Friday marked Ashley Pinnick's first concert ever.

"I like a lot of the artists singing today, so I'm very excited," she said.

With temperatures in the 80s, festival goers were doing what they could to stay cool, at least until the sun went down.

"It is hot, but I have a fan with me," said Dixon resident Gladys Herrejon.

There's more than just music. People can enjoy great food, shop at local vendors and participate in good old-fashioned country activities.

"I'm going to try and ride the bull this time. I'm a little scared, but I'm going to try," said Vacaville resident Abbie Menesini.

And sometimes, it's just all about the vibe.

"Over the last three year,s it's been really fun even though country music isn't really my favorite. I love coming, it's really fun," said Menesini.