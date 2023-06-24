Cool weather draws a crowd to Sacramento's Concerts in the Park

SACRAMENTO -- The summer season kicked off on Wednesday, but it doesn't feel like it in the Central Valley. The average temperature for this time of year is 98 degrees. However, Sacramento topped off in the high 70's on Friday.

Cesar Chavez park hosts Concerts in the Park from May until August. Doors open at 5 p.m., but it usually doesn't start to pick up until it cools off. But concert-goers began filling just after 6 p.m. on Friday.

The cool weather also helped vendors who historically struggle to keep cool this time of year.

"It was 100 outside last year, maybe 105 to 110 in the tent, so it's a lot better for us," owner of Sacramento Pizza Lovers Stacy Mandragon said.

On June 23, 2022, the high temperature for the day was 99.