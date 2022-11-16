Construction at Obama Presidential Center resumes after noose found on site

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Construction on the future Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park has resumed after a noose was found on the site last week.

"Over the last several days, all staff and onsite workers have participated in anti-bias training," A spokesperson from Lakeside Alliance, the builders of the center, said. "Additional safety and security measures have also been implemented. Today, we are resuming all construction operations onsite."

Construction was halted while additional anti-bias training was completed by all workers.

Workers told CBS 2's Charlie De Mar that the noose was found in the basement or the foundation of the construction site. We are told that the construction workers were brought together for a meeting. and then quickly told to put their tools down until further notice.

Police are still investigating the incident.