Construction at Obama Presidential Center remains halted after noose discovery

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Construction on the future Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park remains at a standstill after a noose was found on the site last week.

Our cameras spotted a few police officers and community activists at the construction site Monday morning, but the construction equipment sat untouched.

Workers told CBS 2's Charlie De Mar this past Thursday that the noose was found in the basement or the foundation of the construction site. We are told that the construction workers were brought together for a meeting. and then quickly told to put their tools down until further notice.

Construction has been halted until additional anti-bias training is completed by all workers.

Police are still investigating the incident.

First published on November 14, 2022 / 5:58 PM

