Conor McGill is excited to return home and report for CBS News Sacramento, covering El Dorado and Placer counties. For Conor, this is more than just the next step in his career. It's a true homecoming.

Born and raised in Hughson, California, Conor is passionate about telling stories that impact local communities.

A proud graduate of Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, Conor got his start as a reporter at KVOA in Tucson, Arizona, where he covered a wide range of impactful stories that shaped Southern Arizona and reached national audiences.

His reporting highlights include exclusive coverage of the 2024 Arizona general election, the Lukeville Port of Entry reopening, the University of Arizona pro-Palestine protests, and a viral fire challenge that led to TikTok removing dangerous videos from its platform.

Throughout his career, Conor has been driven by a passion for giving people a voice and covering stories that create real impact. Now back in Northern California, he's ready to bring that same energy, depth, and commitment, covering the people, challenges, and victories that define your community.