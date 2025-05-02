Sacramento's Jon Wiilde to kick off Concerts in the Park. These are other acts on deck for 2025.
SACRAMENTO – Downtown Sacramento is turning up the volume as Concerts in the Park returns Friday night to Cesar Chavez Plaza.
The free event is now in its 32nd season, but some changes are in store.
Organizers say gates will open at 6 p.m. and music will finish at 9:30 p.m.
Also, while previous years have been 12 weeks of music, this year it will just be nine with the season finishing at the end of June before the intense summer heat of July.
The Downtown Sacramento Partnership also says they've adjusted the lineup to include more genres with their own specific nights.
This year's headliners, and the dates they are scheduled to play, are listed below:
May 2 – Jon Wiide
May 9 – Discrete
May 16 – Khloe Rose
May 23 – XZIBIT
May 30 – Phantogram
June 6 – Dexter and the Moonrocks
June 13 – The Expendables
June 20 – Winona Fighter
June 27 – Jackie Greene
At a time when it feels like everything is going up in price, Concerts in the Park remains free.
Friday night's lineup will be a showcase of homegrown talent, with Sacramento artists DJ Nadz, the Labrats, Sara Beth, and singer-songwriter Jon Wiilde set to perform.