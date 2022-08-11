Concern about Bird Flu leads to drainage of ponds at Land Park

Concern that ducks in Land Park could spread Bird Flu to birds in the Sacramento Zoo leads to pond d

SACRAMENTO -- Beginning this week, fencing will go up, and water will be removed from two ponds at William and Park.

The City of Sacramento plans on draining water out of two lakes in an effort to prevent the spread of the Bird Flu.

The issue centers around the concern that the birds could spread Bird Flu to birds across the street at the Sacramento Zoo.

At the moment, there are 22 confirmed cases of the potentially deadly disease found in wild birds across nine Northern California counties.

"We don't know which ducks and geese might be infected. You have that potential for the virus to be right around the corner," said a Sacramento Zoo representative.

Last month, zoo staff drained all the water out of the flamingo lake and moved more than 150 birds into indoor enclosures not opened to the public. The water that is pumped out will be used to irrigate the park's grass.

The city says turtles will be transferred to a rescue, and waterfowl will naturally leave the area or move to a pond on the east side of the park that will not be impacted.

The fish and aquatic plants will not survive.