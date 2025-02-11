Complaints grow about delayed light rail service in Folsom

FOLSOM — New crossing arms built too close to the tracks and trains not able to reach the right spot on time are just two reasons why Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) is failing to provide the promised 15-minute train service in Folsom.

SacRT spent $36 million on building a second set of tracks in Folsom so trains could safely pass each other.

After months of delays, they announced last month that train service, which had been every 30 minutes, was now ready to arrive in just half the time, but the reality has been much different.

"During the testing phase, things worked out for our testing," said Jessica Gonzalez, a SacRT spokesperson. "In the real world scenarios, we're not seeing it work out as well."

Gonzalez said the problems begin with trains getting stuck in vehicle traffic on the streets.

"If we get backed up in downtown and the trains can't be in the correct spot to pass each other at that passing track, that could cause a delay," she said.

State inspectors found the new crossing arms in Folsom are built just 7 feet away from the tracks when there should be a 12-foot clearance. That creates a safety hazard that forces trains to come to a full-stop twice.

"It's unfortunate," Gonzalez said. "It obviously slows down the trains to have to do that double stop at that station."

Trains have only a few-minute window to reach the passing tracks. Those that don't make it have to force passengers to get off at the Sunrise Station in Rancho Cordova.

"I've been late getting places because of that," said Dan Allison, a member of Sacramento Transit Advocates and Riders.

Allison said these type of transit troubles discourage people from riding light rail.

"The train needs to be there on time," Allison said. "The bus needs to be there on time because if they get late to work, some people would get fired."

It's not the first time there's been construction issues with this new track.

CBS13 first reported last June that SacRT did not do a proper survey before building the tracks and that resulted in a grove of historic oak trees needing to be chopped down.

"There has been insufficient oversight," Allison said.

SacRT said the crossing arms won't be fixed until April and they're working to resolve customer complaints about delays.

"There's a number of different things the team is trying to do to get those trains on time, but it's a challenge," Gonzalez said.

SacRT added that the contractor is responsible for paying to move the crossing arms. It's also working to provide better notification about delays in real-time.