Community helps track down stolen Sacramento taco truck

SACRAMENTO -- A Sacramento family-run business, Tacos La Piedad, has new security measures in place after the food truck was stolen Tuesday morning.

The staple of Northgate Boulevard has been in business for 25 years and started as a food truck before growing to an additional restaurant.

The bright-red business on wheels was missing Tuesday morning, and when employees checked the security footage, they saw at least two suspects break into the emergency exit of the truck and drive away with it.

Johnathan Quintero, the owner and operator of Tacos La Piedad, told CBS13 he posted about the stolen truck on social media as a last resort for help, hoping the community could track it.

The post worked.

"As soon as we got he call [that] it was spotted, we booked it over there, and we waited for Sacramento PD until they showed up," Quintero said.

The truck was found on Winters St. in Del Paso Heights, Quintero said, about six miles from Northgate.

He said the truck was intact, with some items, like a cooler for sodas, that were stolen. He installed new security features, including additional locks on the truck's doors.

"People really have our backs," Quintero said.

Quintero added he is grateful for the support of the community that was able to track down the food truck in under five hours, allowing him to open on Tuesday, just a few hours late.