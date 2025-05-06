At least 1 person shot on Coloma Road in Rancho Cordova, sheriff says

RANCHO CORDOVA — A search is underway for two possible suspects after a man was shot in Rancho Cordova, authorities said Tuesday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the man was shot in the back around 7:20 p.m. along Coloma Road.

He was then taken to an area hospital in a private vehicle. His condition was not known.

The sheriff's office said the suspects left the scene before deputies and officers from the Rancho Cordova Police Department arrived. No suspect descriptions were available.

A second gunshot victim arrived at a different hospital nearby around the same time, but the sheriff's office said it was not yet clear if this was related.

Anyone with information related to the Coloma Road shooting is urged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office or the Rancho Cordova Police Department.