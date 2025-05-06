Watch CBS News
At least 1 person shot on Coloma Road in Rancho Cordova, sheriff says

Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Deputies investigate Coloma Road shooting in Rancho Cordova
Deputies investigate Coloma Road shooting in Rancho Cordova 00:38

RANCHO CORDOVA — A search is underway for two possible suspects after a man was shot in Rancho Cordova, authorities said Tuesday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the man was shot in the back around 7:20 p.m. along Coloma Road.

He was then taken to an area hospital in a private vehicle. His condition was not known.

The sheriff's office said the suspects left the scene before deputies and officers from the Rancho Cordova Police Department arrived. No suspect descriptions were available.

A second gunshot victim arrived at a different hospital nearby around the same time, but the sheriff's office said it was not yet clear if this was related.

Anyone with information related to the Coloma Road shooting is urged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office or the Rancho Cordova Police Department.

