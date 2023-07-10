Climber rescued after falling 30ft at Lake Spaulding rock wall
NEVADA COUNTY – A person who fell while rock climbing in the high Sierra had to be hoisted out by helicopter over the weekend.
The incident happened Sunday afternoon at a popular rock wall on Lake Spaulding, officials said.
Metro Fire of Sacramento crews, along with rescuers from Truckee Fire and the US Forest Service, responded to the scene and found that a person had fallen about 30 feet – leaving them with major injuries.
With the help of the Metro Fire helicopter, crews hoisted the person 200ft in the air and took them to the nearest trauma center.
No other details about the person injured have been released.
Lake Spaulding is a popular recreation area in the Sierra Nevada Mountains just north of Emigrant Gap. It sits at just over the 5,000' level.
for more features.