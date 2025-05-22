2 arrested in investigation into dozens of dead horses on San Joaquin County properties, sheriff says

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – Two arrests have been made in a months-long investigation after dozens of horses were found dead on multiple properties, the San Joaquin County Sheriff announced on Thursday.

Deputies said they served a search warrant in January at multiple properties in the Clements area, where they found dead and malnourished animals, including 53 dead horses.

The sheriff's office said 90 other horses were rescued and 13 had to be euthanized, the sheriff's office said. Among other animals that were rescued were five donkeys and three alpacas. A donkey and a bull also had to be euthanized.

At that time, the sheriff's office said they arrested 62-year-old Jan Johnson, who authorities said appears to own the farms the animals were found on. Johnson has a history of running into the law, including reaching a plea deal related to financial elder abuse more than a decade ago.

But she posted bail and was later arraigned in February on felony charges of threatening a public official and criminal threats, the San Joaquin County District Attorney said.

On Thursday, San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow announced Johnson was arrested on Wednesday evening on 20 felony counts and 16 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, one misdemeanor count of cockfighting and three firearms-related felony charges.

Mugshot of Jan Johnson San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

Withrow also added that Justine Fitzhenry was arrested on Wednesday on three counts of animal cruelty, one misdemeanor count of animal cruelty and one misdemeanor count of cockfighting.

Mugshot of Justine Fitzhenry. San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

The San Joaquin County District Attorney said the suspects are expected to be arraigned on June 6.

Johnson's bail was set at $500,000 and Fitzhenry's was set at $100,000.