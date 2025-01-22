27 dead horses found in San Joaquin County animal neglect investigation, woman arrested

CLEMENTS — Law enforcement officials investigating severe animal neglect in San Joaquin County arrested a woman after 27 horses were found dead and several others were discovered to be malnourished.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said animal services executed a search warrant Wednesday at multiple properties in the Clements area, where they discovered the deceased and malnourished animals.

After thoroughly assessing the animals found alive, 16 horses were transferred to an equine rescue south in Oakdale while four were euthanized "due to their extreme conditions due to neglect," authorities said. One bull was also euthanized due to being in a similar condition.

Here's a look at one of the malnourished horses located in Clements on January 22, 2025. San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

The woman arrested was identified as Jan Johnson, 62.

Johnson owned the farms the animals were located at, the sheriff's office said. One was on North McIntire Road near Highway 12 and another was on Atkins Road near Highway 88.

The sheriff's office said Johnson had a warrant out for her arrest for allegedly making threats to a school, employees and officers.

Mugshot of Jan Johnson San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

She has since been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and faces charges of cruelty to an animal, threatening a public official, making criminal threats, and possession of a short-barrel shotgun.

Johnson is set to be arraigned in court on Friday.

Clements is located about 40 miles southeast of Sacramento and about 23 miles northeast of Stockton.