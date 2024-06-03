Watch CBS News
Classic Ford Mustang crashes into Rancho Cordova business, driver detained

By Cecilio Padilla

RANCHO CORDOVA – A driver has been detained after they crashed a classic car into a Rancho Cordova business late Sunday night.

Deputies responded to the scene on Lincoln Village Drive around 10 p.m.

There, deputies discovered that a Ford Mustang had crashed into a liquor store. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but no injuries were reported.

The sheriff's office says the driver of the classic car has been detained pending investigation. 

June 3, 2024

