Citrus Heights sees bargain bonanza with wave of new thrift stores

CITRUS HEIGHTS — Places like Big Lots and 99 Cent Only stores have been closing across the region, but there's one type of retailer that's making a resurgence.

Citrus Heights is seeing a bargain bonanza. Over the last nine months, three new thrift stores have opened up in the Sacramento suburb.

Customer Sylvia Mejia is a regular always looking for a good deal.

"I don't think about anything but the hunt," she said.

The Family Outpost is the newest second-hand store to open its doors. Owner Dustin Powell said that teens are really driving the trend.

"Anybody could go to a store and buy Nike or a name brand, but you've got to come here and find something that's so rare that when you take it to school, you're the only one with that," he said.

Other customers are trying to be eco-friendly and purchase things that might otherwise end up in a landfill.

"So many people say they would rather come here and look first before they go off to Target or Walmart," Powell said.

Joe Perez opened Greenback Treasures last December.

"People are looking for different, unique places to shop," he said. "When they walk in the door, they say, 'Wow I didn't expect this"

The boutique shop has separate rooms for holiday items, kitchenware, and even a "man cave."

So why is Citrus Heights becoming a magnet for second-hand merchants?

"Rents are a bit lower here in Citrus Heights so people that have an idea to open a business," said Sheri Merrick, the executive director of the city's Chamber of Commerce. "They can make their dream become a reality for less money."

Powell said that in his store, there's always a bargain.

"People have been coming up and asking, 'Can you do a better deal on this?' I haven't told anybody no," he said.

Nationwide statistics show that thrift store sales have grown more than 20% in the last two years, and used clothing is the most popular product.