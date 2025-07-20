Man shot in front of Citrus Heights home dies, suspect arrested

A man is behind bars after another man who was shot multiple times in Citrus Heights Saturday night died, police said on Sunday.

Officers responded to Thalia Way in the area of Woodside Drive shortly before 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a man was shot multiple times in front of a home.

Officers located the man, but he died at the scene, police said.

Police said two homes were searched, with investigators collecting evidence from both homes.

The suspect was then identified as 55-year-old Victor Bubliyenko from Citrus Heights. Bubliyenko was arrested near San Juan Avenue and Sunset Avenue around 1 p.m. on Sunday, police said.

It appears Bubliyenko and the victim knew each other, according to police.

The victim's identification has not been released at this time.