Theft suspects crashed stolen car through Citrus Heights smoke shop front door, police say

By Cecilio Padilla

CITRUS HEIGHTS – Authorities say a pair of suspects crashed a stolen car through the front of a Citrus Heights smoke shop to break in early Tuesday morning.

The scene was at the Baba Smoke & Vape Shop near Greenback Lane and Auburn Boulevard.

Citrus Heights police say officers responded around 5:30 a.m. to investigate a business alarm.

Once at the scene, officers discovered that a car had been driven through the shop's front door. Two suspects were also reportedly seen taking items and then running off.

Officers say the vehicle had been reported stolen.

No details about the suspects have been released at this point in the investigation, but Citrus Heights police say they are still looking at surveillance video from the shop and other businesses at the complex.

It's unclear how much merchandise was stolen from the shop. 

