Citrus Heights coach at unlicensed business arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting minor

CITRUS HEIGHTS – Citrus Heights police said they arrested a 23-year-old man who coached at a gymnastics club on suspicion of sexually assaulting a minor.

Police said the alleged assault happened while the victim was attending and temporarily residing at Nu Balance Vaulting Academy, on Cook Avenue in Citrus Heights.

The suspect was identified by police as 23-year-old Cruz Solorzano. Police said Solorzano was a coach at the academy, which they later learned was being operated without a business license.

A search warrant was served on March 6 at the academy and investigators talked to witnesses and collected evidence, police said. Solorzano was arrested the following day and booked into the Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of oral copulation with a minor, sexual digital penetration with a minor and contacting a minor with intent to have sex, police said.

Citrus Heights police said they do not suspect there are other victims but ask anyone with information to call police at 916-727-5524.

Code Enforcement shut the business down after they learned the academy did not have a business license.