"They're multiplying": Citrus Heights park overrun by abandoned pet rabbits

CITRUS HEIGHTS — A Citrus Heights park is being overrun with abandoned pet rabbits, and with Easter next Sunday, there's concern the problem could soon get worse.

One two-year-old lop-eared bunny was one of the dozens found abandoned in the park and rescued by the Only Sunshine Sanctuary.

"We've had over 90 rabbits from the park," said Kristy Vernick-Madron, founder of Only Sunshine Sanctuary.

The problem is so bad that the park has put up signs warning people that dumping pet rabbits is illegal.

"These are rabbits that are not meant to live in the wild," Vernick-Madron said.

Richard Gamble lives near the park and sees the rabbits nearly every day.

"They're multiplying, they're out and about," he said.

"The saying that they breed like rabbits is a true statement," Vernick-Madron said.

The rabbits are also causing damage by digging burrow holes underneath the foundation of the community center.

So why is Crosswoods Park a hotspot for people abandoning bunnies?

"They see them there and they see it as a place that's OK to dump rabbits, and so it just continues," Vernick-Madron said.

Plus, some local animal shelters currently won't accept rabbits.

"The shelters are telling you to keep them yourself, try to rehome them yourself," Vernick-Madron said.

With Easter this month, animal rescue groups are now concerned about people giving the furry friends as a gift.

"About six months later, they get tired of having a rabbit," Vernick-Madron said. "They're more work than they anticipated, and, unfortunately, they get dumped."

Their message is to leave no bunny behind.

"Rabbits make for amazing pets, but you really do need to do your research," Vernick-Madron said.

The animal sanctuary has reached out to the city of Citrus Heights for help, but right now, they rely solely on donations to care for the rescued animals.