New Citrus Heights high school football field vandalized several times since June

CITRUS HEIGHTS — After several reports of vandalism over the last two months at a Sacramento-area high school football field, coaches and staff are fed up.

Mesa Verde High School in Citrus Heights had spent a long time waiting for its brand-new football field and stadium. It finally came to fruition late last year when they played their first-ever home game, but they've barely been able to use it as it has been vandalized with fireworks and dirt bikes on numerous occasions.

"It's mainly happening on the weekends and during the day. That's what is a little unsettling you would think these people would do it at night but they're doing it in broad daylight," said Chris Mendez, assistant coach of the Mesa Verde JV football team.

Vandals are getting bolder. The high school stadium has had at least four incidents of vandalism since June. The most recent bout included three people tearing up the field on dirt bikes.

"They were actually burning out, looking like they were burning out on the logo," Mendez said. "And that caused some pretty good damage to the main part of the field as well."

Mendez said that they've had to avoid using certain parts of the field and have had to change around practice schedules.

"The first one was the fireworks and there was still material from the fireworks being shot off, and by the time the district came and fixed the field, within about a week, that's when someone went onto the field with the dirt bikes," Mendez said.

We reached out to the San Juan Unified School District in June when the vandalism first started. They said the footage is being reviewed and reports have been made to the Citrus Heights Police Department. Meanwhile, Mendez said that students and athletes are upset.

"They're shocked," he said. "They're shocked someone would come onto the field and do these things and they just question why."

It's not just the field that's been damaged. Someone keeps prying into the concession stand and equipment containers with a crowbar.

"We've put locks on more of the gates. We're just being a lot more alert and we're trying to put the word out to the neighborhood as well," Mendez said. "People live right on the other side of the fence. We're asking people to just be aware."

Mendez encouraged folks to contact authorities if they see anything suspicious. It's unclear the cost of damage so far.

Citrus Heights police say they have no suspects at this time.