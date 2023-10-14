Home-field advantage: Mesa Verde kicks off new athletics era, plays first football game on their own field

Sacramento-area high school football team plays on its own field for the first time ever

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- Mesa Verde High School unveiled its brand new athletic center and football field Friday afternoon and just hours later kicked off its first home game under its own Friday night lights.

Gone are the days when the Mavericks have to play their home games at San Juan High School. From the first time, the varsity squad took their new field to the first touchdown. Every moment of Friday night was special.

"Not many people get to witness this moment so I'm very hype," said senior Ryan Jorgensen.

Principal Jenniffer Petersen says it is about more than the score.

"We haven't had a field of our own ever in the history of our school. This is 49 years in the making," said Petersen. "It's not just for Mesa, it's for the community at large."

For alumni, what was once a field of dreams is now a reality as they gathered at their first real homecoming.

"This is our first home game, and it's beautiful. We love it," said alum Wes Covert.

Covert and Alfred Casillas won back-to-back championships with the Mavericks in 1999 and 2000. However, they never won with home-field advantage.

"It's pride, playing for your school, coming out on a Friday instead of going down the road a few miles to play on somebody else's home field," said Casillas.

That makes a difference in the mindset of the athletes who will win and lose with newfound school spirit.

"It just gives you more pride and more confidence and you believe in each other better," said Ron Barney, athletic director of the San Juan Unified School District.

Barney spent decades coaching at Mesa Verde. This Friday night was one to remember.

"This whole night is fantastic, I can't even tell you," he said.

The new athletic center includes stadium bleachers, lighting, a press box, restrooms, a concession stand, a ticket booth and a turf field.

New tennis courts, a marked track area and renovated locker rooms were also added to Mesa Verde's campus.