Citrus Heights police release body camera video of officer shooting knife-wielding suspect

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

CBS Sacramento

Body-worn camera video of the April incident in Citrus Heights where a police officer shot an armed suspect has now been released.

The incident happened back on April 21 at a strip mall along Lichen Drive.

Citrus Heights police said officers were called to the scene after a suspect allegedly armed with a knife was reported to be threatening people. He also allegedly tried to carjack someone, police said.

As seen in the body camera video released Thursday, the suspect did indeed appear to have a knife in his hand. The officer approaches with his weapon drawn as the suspect stands near the parking lot exit.

The body camera video then shows the suspect start running at the officer, prompting the officer to open fire.

Officers rushed in to start first aid just after the shooting. Police said the suspect, identified as 28-year-old John Angel Marmol Elias, was later medically cleared and arrested on charges of attempted carjacking.

No officers were hurt in the incident, Citrus Heights police said. 

The body camera video released by Citrus Heights police can be seen here. Viewer discretion is advised. 

Cecilio Padilla

