Citrus Heights landlord fights $25,000 fine over tenants' alleged illegal fireworks

A Citrus Heights property owner is claiming damages against the city, saying he's been wrongfully charged thousands of dollars in fines for illegal fireworks on the Fourth of July.

His attorney, Ashley DeGuzman, calls it a money grab, but the city says tenants in the home broke the law.

A $25,000 fine was mailed directly to the property owner, who lives in the San Francisco Bay Area. He's now responsible for the alleged actions of his tenants, and DeGuzman said there's no proof they were involved.

The Citrus Heights Police Department cracked down on illegal fireworks this year. issuing a $1,000 fine for every one that was fired off.

Drones gave police eyes in the sky, and under an updated ordinance, property owners, landlords, and tenants could be fined. In the case of this house on Pompei Court, it was the landlord.

"There were illegal firework discharges on the street where his rental property is, but his tenants had no involvement in those fireworks," DeGuzman said.

DeGuzman said they've filed a claim with the city to drop the hefty fine.

"Strict liability on unsuspecting landlords, slapping them with bills to the tune of $25,000 for things that they had no control or involvement in," DeGuzman said.

Video from law enforcement clearly shows illegal fireworks being shot off on the same street and a group of people gathered at the rental property. But it's not enough, DeGuzman said, to prove he should pay for every firework that went off.

"Even in that drone footage, there is no evidence that the people involved in the fireworks are the tenants of this property or guests of this property," DeGuzman said.

In a statement to CBS Sacramento, Citrus Heights police outlined the operation to stop illegal fireworks and said that the drones helped ensure accurate citations, resulting in $300,000 worth of fines citywide.

DeGuzman said they've given the city 60 days to respond or will take the next legal step.