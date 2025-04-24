Watch CBS News
Local News

Stabbing victim dropped off at Citrus Heights fire station dies, homicide investigation underway

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

CITRUS HEIGHTS – Police in Citrus Heights said a homicide investigation is underway after a woman who was stabbed was dropped off at a fire station Thursday morning.

Police said family members drove the victim to Sacramento Metro's Fire Station 21 on Greenback Lane and arrived around 10:15 a.m. The family told firefighters the victim was injured and in the car.

Crews provided aid to the woman and she was taken to the hospital, where she later died, police said. 

Police said there is no threat to the public. No information about a suspect has been released.

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.