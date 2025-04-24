Stabbing victim dropped off at Citrus Heights fire station dies, homicide investigation underway

CITRUS HEIGHTS – Police in Citrus Heights said a homicide investigation is underway after a woman who was stabbed was dropped off at a fire station Thursday morning.

Police said family members drove the victim to Sacramento Metro's Fire Station 21 on Greenback Lane and arrived around 10:15 a.m. The family told firefighters the victim was injured and in the car.

Crews provided aid to the woman and she was taken to the hospital, where she later died, police said.

Police said there is no threat to the public. No information about a suspect has been released.