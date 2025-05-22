Citrus Heights police arrest stabbing suspect, more possible witnesses sought

Citrus Heights police are asking for any possible witnesses of a stabbing that left a person with serious injuries to come forward.

Police say a person was stabbed several times near Greenback Lane and Auburn Boulevard early in the morning on May 17. An argument apparently led up to the stabbing, detectives say.

The person stabbed suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive, police say.

Detectives were able to identify the stabbing suspect as 27-year-old Austin Carson. He was arrested on attempted homicide charges on Wednesday, police say. Exactly how Carson was identified as the suspect has not been detailed by authorities.

Carson was booked into Sacramento County Jail and is being held without bail.

Any possible witnesses of the incident are being urged to contact Citrus Heights police or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers.