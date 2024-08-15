2 people hurt, dog rescued from Citrus Heights duplex fire

CITRUS HEIGHTS – Two people were burned, one critically, in a Citrus Heights duplex fire Thursday morning, authorities say.

The scene was on Sperry Drive, just off of San Juan Avenue.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene just before 8 a.m. and found a home on fire.

Firefighters rescued one person who had suffered critical burn and smoke injuries. That person was rushed to the hospital.

Another person got out by themselves burn still suffered burns, firefighters say. A dog was also rescued by firefighters.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.