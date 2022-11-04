Watch CBS News
Citrus Heights crash leaves three people hospitalized

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- Three people have been hospitalized after a Friday morning crash in Citrus Heights.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80 at Antelope Road.

CHP says the three men that were hospitalized were not wearing seatbelts, and an investigation is underway to discover the cause of the crash.

