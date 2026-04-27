Arrest made in 1991 cold case murder of Northern California mother Cindy Wanner

A 35-year-old mystery of who killed Cindy Wanner, a California mother from Placer County, has been solved after advanced DNA analysis led to the arrest of a suspect and an accessory, authorities announced on Monday.

In 1991, Wanner disappeared from a home in Granite Bay. The Sacramento native was later found strangled to death in a remote area.

At a press conference on Monday, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said investigators on Friday arrested as James Lawhead Jr., a convicted high-risk sex offender who spent time in prison in Sacramento County.

On November 25, 1991, Warner had gone to her sister's house with her 11-month-old child to clean her house. When Wanner's husband arrived at the house with their four-year-old daughter, they found the 11-month-old sitting in a high chair and crying. Wanner was gone and her shoes, her coat and her car were left at the home. Investigators said there was no sign of any struggle and the home was largely undisturbed.

Cindy Wanner Family photo

A hunter discovered her body three weeks later about 35 miles away in a wooded area in Foresthill near the Tahoe National Forest. According to the Sheriff's Office, Lawhead had been released from prison after serving 11 years out of a 19-year prison sentence, and murdered Wanner 10 months after being released.

In 2002, Lawhead was arrested after failing to register as a sex offender in Placer County and was also arrested on an outstanding weapons charge in the city of Lincoln in 2005. Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo said at Monday's press conference that following that arrest, Lawhead then assumed the name Vincent Reynolds and disappeared.

He was arrested at his home in Bullhead City, Arizona and was booked into the Mojave County Jail on charges of kidnapping, murder, and being a wanted sex offender. Woo said deputies also recovered evidence from his home.

His sister, 71-year-old Teri Lawhead of San Clemente, California, was arrested in Lancaster County, South Carolina and charged as an accessory. The Sheriff's Office said she was contacted multiple times about her brother and she had denied any knowledge of his whereabouts as recently as last month. However, investigators found that the Arizona home where Lawhead was living was owned by his sister and they had been in contact with each other.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.