Christmas week weather in Northern California expected to be wet and wintry

The morning commute will start out mostly dry, but showers will begin to increase late Friday morning as a wet and wintry pattern settles in across Northern California.

Snow Possible Friday Night

Scattered showers are expected to pick up by around 11 a.m. and continue through the afternoon. Rain chances in the Valley will last a couple of hours, while the Foothills and Sierra remain soggy with light rain through the evening.

As temperatures drop Friday night, light snow may collect near pass levels, which could cause brief travel interruptions over the Sierra passes.

Impacts on Friday are expected to remain minor, but this system marks the beginning of a much wetter and eventually wintry stretch heading into the weekend and next week.

Storm Timeline: What to Expect

Friday through Saturday: Light to moderate rain is expected at times with minimal impacts area-wide. Snow levels will remain above 8,000 feet.

Sunday through Monday: Heavier rainfall moves in, with up to 1 inch of rain every three hours possible in the Foothills. Nuisance flooding and poor-drainage street flooding may develop.

Snow levels stay above 8,000 feet Sunday, then lower to 6,500–7,000 feet Monday. Significant rainfall totals are possible across the region, especially along the western slope of the Sierra and north of I-80. Rivers and streams will see sharp rises but are expected to remain manageable.

Tuesday: A brief lull is expected before the next storm arrives. Showers and snow showers remain possible, with snow levels lowering to 5,500–6,500 feet.

Wednesday and Christmas Day

Widespread heavy rain is expected across the area, increasing the risk of mudslides in the Foothills due to saturated ground. Smaller creeks in the Foothills may flood, while mainstem rivers in the Valley are expected to stay within their banks.

Poor-drainage and low-lying areas may see pockets of street flooding. Gusty winds are also possible in the Valley, with gusts up to 50 mph, which could lead to isolated power outages.

Major travel impacts are expected in the Sierra, with 1 to 3 feet of snow likely above 6,000 feet through Christmas Day.

Expected Rainfall Totals Through Christmas Day

Sacramento Valley: 4–8 inches

San Joaquin Valley: 2–5 inches

Foothills and Sierra: 8–16 inches, with pockets near 20 inches possible

Snowfall Totals Through Christmas Day