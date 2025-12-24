Chain controls up in Sierra as Christmas Eve storm soaks Northern California

Roads are a mess across Northern California as a storm moves through the region on Christmas Eve.

The main front of the system started passing through the region very early Wednesday morning. Strong winds with gusts up to 50-60 mph were possible, bringing down a lot of debris.

Heavy rain has arrived to our station in West Sacramento. The narrow front passing through is bringing downpours as it moves to the east.



Use caution if you’re heading out. We’ve gotten many reports of downed trees and power outages. #cawx @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/gnTBe9ClJ6 — Ashley Nanfria (@ashleynanfria) December 24, 2025

A High Wind Warning remains in effect through 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Areas with poor drainage and backed up storm drains are seeing some localized flooding across the Sacramento Valley. A Flood Advisory is in effect for a part of Sacramento.

As of around 6 a.m., the snow level was at the 7,000' level – but peak wind gusts at Donner Summit have been registered at over 60 mph so far.

The rain, wind and snow is making a mess in the mountains. Snow levels around 7,000 feet for now, but once the snowfall intensifies, we can expect whiteout conditions at times and lowering snow levels.



Donner Summit's peak wind gust 61 MPH so far. Chain controls are up. #cawx pic.twitter.com/2jgvsHBEUA — Ashley Nanfria (@ashleynanfria) December 24, 2025

Chain controls are in effect on both Highway 50 and Interstate 80 in the Sierra. Drivers are being urged to avoid traveling up the mountain for the time being.

Severe t-storms are possible this morning through the afternoon, mainly in the darker green areas.



These could bring heavy rain, damaging winds, lightning, and an isolated tornado. We’ve already seen a few severe storms in the Bay Area this morning. #cawx @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/x1RUiaJqOI — Ashley Nanfria (@ashleynanfria) December 24, 2025

The rain is expected to ease by mid-morning in the valley, but severe thunderstorms are possible through Wednesday afternoon.