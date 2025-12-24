Chain controls up in Sierra as Christmas Eve storm soaks Northern California
Roads are a mess across Northern California as a storm moves through the region on Christmas Eve.
The main front of the system started passing through the region very early Wednesday morning. Strong winds with gusts up to 50-60 mph were possible, bringing down a lot of debris.
A High Wind Warning remains in effect through 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Areas with poor drainage and backed up storm drains are seeing some localized flooding across the Sacramento Valley. A Flood Advisory is in effect for a part of Sacramento.
As of around 6 a.m., the snow level was at the 7,000' level – but peak wind gusts at Donner Summit have been registered at over 60 mph so far.
Chain controls are in effect on both Highway 50 and Interstate 80 in the Sierra. Drivers are being urged to avoid traveling up the mountain for the time being.
The rain is expected to ease by mid-morning in the valley, but severe thunderstorms are possible through Wednesday afternoon.