CHP stepping up patrols after increase in accidents as Yolo Causeway project gets underway

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO – A new project underway in Yolo County to make the Interstate 80 corridor a smoother ride is running into some speed bumps.

California Highway Patrol said it's now stepping up patrols because of an increase in accidents along the Causeway.

There have been 37 reported accidents in August already, officials said.

CHP said its goal in stepping up patrols is to deter people from speeding and stop distracted drivers.

The nearly $300 million construction project is expected to be completed in 2027.

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 11, 2023 / 5:17 PM

