Driver killed in Stockton Interstate 5 crash was CHP cadet, officials say

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

A driver who died after a crash along Interstate 5 in Stockton over the weekend was a California Highway Patrol cadet, the agency said.

The crash happened a little before 10 p.m. on Oct. 19. CHP said traffic was stopped along northbound I-5 near Benjamin Holt Drive due to it being the start of the construction area.

It appears the driver, identified as Peter Steve Lopez Pelaez, didn't see that traffic was stopped, CHP said.

Pelaez then crashed into the back of a stopped big rig, lodging the smaller vehicle underneath it. No evidence of an evasive maneuver or tire friction marks were found, investigators said.

Pelaez was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said.

Tuesday, CHP Stockton confirmed that Pelaez was a cadet with the agency. 

