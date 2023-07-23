CHP believes Saturday fires along I-580 near Tracy intentionally set

Arson suspected as cause of I-580 fires near Tracy

ALAMEDA COUNTY - Investigators believe a firebug is responsible for starting several grass fires in Alameda County near Tracy.

CHP - Tracy

The fires occurred around 6 a.m. Saturday along westbound lanes of I-580, significantly affecting traffic near the Altamont Pass, authorities say. The incidents took place around 6 a.m., with one fire burning approximately 55 acres.

The California Highway Patrol is actively investigating the situation and has identified arson as the likely cause. They are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect.

