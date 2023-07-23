Watch CBS News
Local News

CHP believes Saturday fires along I-580 near Tracy intentionally set

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Arson suspected as cause of I-580 fires near Tracy
Arson suspected as cause of I-580 fires near Tracy 00:24

ALAMEDA COUNTY - Investigators believe a firebug is responsible for starting several grass fires in Alameda County near Tracy. 

tracy-arson-1.jpg
CHP - Tracy

The fires occurred around 6 a.m. Saturday along westbound lanes of I-580, significantly affecting traffic near the Altamont Pass, authorities say. The incidents took place around 6 a.m., with one fire burning approximately 55 acres.

The California Highway Patrol is actively investigating the situation and has identified arson as the likely cause. They are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect.

tracy-arson-3.jpg
CHP - Tracy
CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on July 22, 2023 / 6:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.