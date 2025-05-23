One of Stockton's longest-running nonprofits provides home for young homeless individuals

STOCKTON – For Mental Health Awareness Month, CBS Sacramento is taking you inside one of Stockton's longest-running nonprofits helping at-risk youth.

For over a century, the Children's Home of Stockton (CHS) has been just that, a home for homeless young individuals.

"I was actually living in a tent at the time when my former case manager actually said, 'Hey, I have this really good opportunity,'" said Timothy Olvera, who is receiving support at CHS.

Opportunity came knocking for Olvera, who at 19 years old found help and a warm bed at CHS.

"Coming off the streets, you're, you know, in the sense, a little grimy, a little gross," Olvera said.

Olvera, who's in the process of transitioning, is a recent graduate of the Catalyst program at CHS.

The campus program, which houses 18 homeless individuals ages 18 to 24, provides services including mental health care, work development, and life skills.

"It's been a huge help. In a sense, right now, they're helping me with my apartment and yeah, I got my own apartment," Olvera said.

Faith Parker is another catalyst grad.

After aging out of the foster care system, she had nowhere to go, and soon discovered CHS online.

"So, I heard about it through their Instagram," Parker said. "You fill out and click a link and then you get sent directly to the page. And within two weeks, I was able to get a spot here at CHS."

And just like Olvera, Parker lived on campus and learned to lean on staff to get through her trauma.

"Showed me a lot of support," Parker said. "You know, really opened my eyes to being like, we're here to help you, regardless of what you're going through. It doesn't matter if it's big or small, it's your journey."

The CHS has become much more than just a home. This gem in the heart of the city is a place of hope and resilience.

"It is the second oldest non-profit in our community," CHS CEO Joelle Gomez said. "We've been here since 1882, 143 years old, and we have evolved."

Gomez leads a team of clinicians, therapists and counselors inside this historical redbrick building that once served as an orphanage.

Today, CHS remains steadfast in helping at-risk youth navigate life.

"Catalyst is a very special place because it surrounds these young people with all of the resources that they really need to get out of homelessness," Gomez said.

Gomez sees firsthand how catalyst is changing lives.

"To just be able to grab that piece of fresh fruit, to be able to talk to that clinician, to have somebody greet them appropriately, restore that dignity. It gave them the strength to be able to feel safe, to be responsive," Gomez said.

Since launching in 2021, the catalyst program has been in high demand.

"We have a steady line of a waitlist," Gomez said. "That's proof that this program is working; these young participants are graduating at a great rate."

CHS plans to add six additional beds.

As for recent catalyst grads, they're facing the world with a lot more confidence and are grateful for the life lessons learned at CHS.

"I actually can stand on my own two feet. Now I actually can set up boundaries with other people," Olvera said.

"Thank you, CHS, for all of the opportunities and shaping me into this wonderful person," Parker said.

Olvera is living independently and reconnected with an older sister.

As for Parker, she is also living on her own and working as a bus driver for special needs kids in San Joaquin County.