Child, 7, killed by falling boulder at Lake Tahoe ski resort

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
INCLINE VILLAGE — A young child died after being struck by a falling boulder at a Lake Tahoe ski resort, a medical examiner confirmed Monday. 

It happened at Diamond Peak Ski Resort in Incline Village, Nevada on the northeast side of the lake shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. 

The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner's Office identified the child as 7-year-old Adelyn Grimes of Reno. The office labeled the manner of death an accident.

Diamond Peak Ski Resort issued a statement, extending condolences to the family of the child and providing some details on what happened after being alerted to the incident.

"The Diamond Peak Ski Patrol responded immediately and provided first aid while emergency services were en route. North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District and Washoe County Sheriff's Office staff responded. Despite the emergency medical team's best efforts, the child succumbed to their injuries," the statement said. 

