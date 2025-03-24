5-year-old child found alive inside Carmichael apartment with dead woman, sheriff says

CARMICHAEL — A five-year-old child was found alive and alone inside a Carmichael apartment alongside a deceased woman, authorities said Monday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said personnel from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District made the discovery of a 47-year-old deceased woman just before 3 p.m. inside a unit at the Montecito Apartments on Rutland Drive.

The sheriff's office said it was initially contacted for a welfare check around 2:15 p.m. but did not respond. Then, around 2:55 p.m., they were contacted again after Metro Fire made the discovery.

Metro Fire told CBS Sacramento that they were dispatched to the apartment complex for medical aid for an unresponsive person.

No one else was located inside the home. Law enforcement officials could not say how long the child or the woman had been there nor could they confirm what their relationship was.

Information regarding the cause of death was not yet available.