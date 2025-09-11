UC Davis students respond to Charlie Kirk's shocking assassination

Popular conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, 31, was shot and killed while hosting an event at Utah Valley University Wednesday afternoon.

Kirk was a close friend and ally of President Donald Trump and considered the face of the young, conservative movement.

His debates on college campuses, where he often sparred with students who both agreed and disagreed with him, frequently went viral on social media, drawing nationwide attention to the political organization that he founded, Turning Point USA.

Locally, Kirk made waves at UC Davis back in March of 2023.

He hosted a speaking event at the University Credit Union Center and was met with tense and at times violent protests outside as demonstrators clashed with police, leading to two people being arrested.

"Turning Point is no enemy to uncomfortable interactions. They like having difficult conversations and opening minds and changing minds," said Luke Shalz, former vice president of Turning Point USA's UC Davis chapter.

Shalz said the entire organization and conservatives nationwide are shocked by Kirk's political assassination.

"It's grotesque, it's surreal," Shalz said of the videos that depict Kirk being shot in the neck and going limp. "At Turning Point, people are praying. That's what everyone in my Turning Point and non-Turning Point circles is doing. We're praying, you know? They were all as blindsided as everyone else."

Kirk's exchanges with students were often at his own challenge to "prove me wrong."

Wednesday afternoon on UC Davis' campus, things were quiet. Still, students had a lot to say.

"I want to really stress this. The people who did this to Charlie, I don't believe represent any of us, the people who disagree with his opinions," said sophomore student Faris Issa.

Those on the opposite end of the political spectrum are standing up for free speech, no matter the politics or the person.

"I don't particularly care about whether I agree or disagree with Charlie Kirk's politics. Nobody should die because people disagree about issues," said Max Burns, a UC Davis senior.

Issa called this an unsettling time and a chance to reevaluate politics in America.

"Whether or not we liked this person or we shared the same opinions, in this country, we have freedom of speech," said Issa.

Shalz says Kirk's death will not silence the conservative causes he championed.

"I don't know why on earth you would think that creating a martyr for the conservative movement would cause them to lose steam? This doesn't discourage the conservative movement. If anything, this emboldens us to speak more loudly," Shalz said.

When Kirk spoke at UC Davis, Shalz said their campus Turning Point chapter was very cautious about security in light of planned protests outside the event.

"It was extraordinarily meticulous. It took multiple months. It took weekly meetings, it took the expertise of campus police, of Turning Point's private security. It took a lot of involvement," Shalz said.

The event, unlike the tragic scene in Utah, was held indoors at UC Davis' University Credit Union Center.

Wednesday, Kirk shot outdoors in a campus amphitheater surrounded by a large crowd as he sat under a tent. As of Thursday morning, the shooter has not yet been arrested.