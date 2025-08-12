Ceres man dies after shooting during large party in Stanislaus County

An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting that happened during a large party near Modesto.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says, early Monday morning, deputies were called to investigate reports of gunfire along Olivero Road, off of Crows Landing Road.

At the scene, which had apparently been a party involving more than 100 people, deputies found a man who had been shot several times.

First responders took the man to the hospital, but the sheriff's office says the man later died.

The man has been identified by authorities as 30-year-old Ceres resident Felipe Ramirez.

No suspect information has been released at this point.

Detectives are now urging people who were at the party and who may have seen the shooting to come forward and help with the investigation.