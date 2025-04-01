Person dies after shed fire at Ceres mobile home park

CERES – A person has died after being found by firefighters inside a shed during a fire in Ceres late Monday night.

The Ceres Fire Department says units responded to the scene near E. Whitmore Avenue and Highway 99 a little after 11:30 p.m. for reports of a mobile home fire.

At the scene, first responders found that a shed, car and a trash can behind the mobile home were on fire.

Crews quickly put the flames out. During overhaul, however, is when firefighters say they found a person inside the shed.

The person was pronounced dead, authorities say.

Fire investigators and Ceres police are now investigating. Exactly what started the fire is also under investigation.