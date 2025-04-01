Watch CBS News
Local News

Person dies after shed fire at Ceres mobile home park

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

CERES – A person has died after being found by firefighters inside a shed during a fire in Ceres late Monday night.

The Ceres Fire Department says units responded to the scene near E. Whitmore Avenue and Highway 99 a little after 11:30 p.m. for reports of a mobile home fire.

At the scene, first responders found that a shed, car and a trash can behind the mobile home were on fire.

Crews quickly put the flames out. During overhaul, however, is when firefighters say they found a person inside the shed.

The person was pronounced dead, authorities say.

Fire investigators and Ceres police are now investigating. Exactly what started the fire is also under investigation. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.