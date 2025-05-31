Watch CBS News
Northern California on second day of heat advisory as triple-digit temps continue

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

The Central Valley will see triple-digit temperatures on Saturday as a heat advisory remains in effect, the National Weather Service said.

Sacramento and Stockton could see temps around 102, while cities further south, such as Modesto and Merced, will see temps around 105.

A break from the heat will come on Sunday. In Sacramento and Stockton, temps will be in the mid-to-high 80s.

Modesto and other cities in the San Joaquin Valley can expect temps in the low-to-mid 90s. 

The heat advisory was issued at 11 a.m. Friday and remains in effect Saturday until 11 p.m.

Temperatures in the Valley, Delta, Foothills and northern Coastal Range could be as high as 107 degrees. With high temps, the NWS warns that there is a high risk of heat stress or illnesses.

Overnight lows will bring some relief. The NWS expects lows to be in the mid-60s to mid-70s. 

