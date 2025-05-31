Northern California on second day of heat advisory as triple-digit temps continue

The Central Valley will see triple-digit temperatures on Saturday as a heat advisory remains in effect, the National Weather Service said.

Sacramento and Stockton could see temps around 102, while cities further south, such as Modesto and Merced, will see temps around 105.

Another day of very hot temperatures is expected today, with triple digit heat in the Valley. Be sure to practice heat safety by:

✔️Staying hydrated

✔️Looking before you lock

✔️Checking in on heat sensitive groups and pets#cawx pic.twitter.com/wuLEt8bR7X — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 31, 2025

A break from the heat will come on Sunday. In Sacramento and Stockton, temps will be in the mid-to-high 80s.

Modesto and other cities in the San Joaquin Valley can expect temps in the low-to-mid 90s.

Heat Advisory

The heat advisory was issued at 11 a.m. Friday and remains in effect Saturday until 11 p.m.

Temperatures in the Valley, Delta, Foothills and northern Coastal Range could be as high as 107 degrees. With high temps, the NWS warns that there is a high risk of heat stress or illnesses.

A Heat Advisory will go into effect at 11 AM this morning and continue thru 11 PM Saturday night. Widespread Moderate to Major HeatRisk, with limited overnight relief are in the forecast. If you are outdoors today, remember to stay hydrated! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/QkSpf0HSzR — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 30, 2025

Overnight lows will bring some relief. The NWS expects lows to be in the mid-60s to mid-70s.