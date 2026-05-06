Woman reunites with CASA Sacramento mentor at library that holds a special meaning

After 10 years, Laura Soto and Jackie Simon met once again at Sylvan Oaks Library in Citrus Heights, a place that holds a special meaning.

"I wanted to encourage her to do the things she enjoyed doing, which was reading about anime," said Simon, a volunteer at CASA Sacramento.

For Soto, the library became a safe haven as she navigated her trauma growing up in foster care at 17 years old.

"It felt very much like I was passed along like a problem; I was never valued as a kid," Soto said.

Simon became her saving grace, and meeting at the library normalized the chaos that surrounded her.

"Jackie came into my life at a very important time in my life," Soto said.

In 2012, Simon became Soto's court-appointed special advocate (CASA) mentor.

"I didn't think she was going to live to 21," Simon said. "I did visit her in situations that were really scary for her, but I was only there to make it better."

Through the years, it did get better. It meant Simon being present in Soto's life, especially at her lowest point.

"She also made sure to mental health check with me," Soto said. "She never made me feel ashamed about where I was."

Soto is now 30, going to school, working and raising a family. She credits Simon for guiding her through life.

"She gave me hope to try, to live, to accomplish something with myself," Soto said.

That acknowledgement spoke to a deep appreciation for a shared journey that flourished inside the public library and proved that it really takes just one person to create change.

"I feel so blessed to have seen her have some of these amazing successes that I know she didn't think she would have, and I didn't know that she would," Simon said.