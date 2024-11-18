Casa Roble High School football player dies in rollover crash in Roseville

ROSEVILLE — A football player at Casa Roble High School died over the weekend in a rollover crash in Roseville, police said Monday.

Classmates and teammates gathered on the Orangevale school's football field Monday evening to remember 17-year-old Julian Snyder.

The Roseville Police Department said the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. Saturday on Sierra College Boulevard between Old Auburn Road and Roseville Parkway.

A vehicle rolled over and then collided with a second vehicle. Roseville police said the occupants of the second vehicle suffered only minor injuries.

Snyder, who was in the first vehicle, was declared dead at an area hospital.

Roseville police said drugs and alcohol were not suspected as factors in the crash.