Watch CBS News
Local News

Casa Roble High School football player dies in rollover crash in Roseville

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Vigil held for Sacramento-area student killed in crash
Vigil held for Sacramento-area student killed in crash 00:23

ROSEVILLE — A football player at Casa Roble High School died over the weekend in a rollover crash in Roseville, police said Monday. 

Classmates and teammates gathered on the Orangevale school's football field Monday evening to remember 17-year-old Julian Snyder.

The Roseville Police Department said the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. Saturday on Sierra College Boulevard between Old Auburn Road and Roseville Parkway. 

A vehicle rolled over and then collided with a second vehicle. Roseville police said the occupants of the second vehicle suffered only minor injuries.

Snyder, who was in the first vehicle, was declared dead at an area hospital. 

Roseville police said drugs and alcohol were not suspected as factors in the crash.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.