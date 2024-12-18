New UC Davis study finds evidence of carnivorous squirrels in Northern California

New findings released by University of California, Davis researchers on Wednesday purports to show the first evidence of widespread carnivorous behavior in squirrels.

Researchers say the study "fundamentally changes our understanding of ground squirrels."

"This was shocking," said Jennifer E. Smith, lead author of the study, in a statement.

The study is based on observations from June to July by researchers at Briones Regional Park in Contra Costa County.

There, researchers say they observed squirrels actively hunting voles in 42% of the species' interactions.

"I could barely believe my eyes," said Wild, a postdoctoral research fellow in the UC Davis Environmental Science and Policy department in a statement. "From then, we saw that behavior almost every day. Once we started looking, we saw it everywhere."

Researchers published video on YouTube clearly showing evidence of squirrels hunting voles. Scientists didn't see squirrels hunting other animals.

Scientists noted that the carnivorous activity peaked alongside the explosion of vole numbers at the park.

"The fact that California ground squirrels are behaviorally flexible and can respond to changes in food availability might help them persist in environments rapidly changing due to the presence of humans," Wild said in a statement.

The study, which was led by both UC Davis and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, was published in the Journal of Ethology.