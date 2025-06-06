Mustang run over by SUV in Carmichael apartment complex parking lot crash

SUV drives onto other vehicle in Sacramento area apartment parking lot

SUV drives onto other vehicle in Sacramento area apartment parking lot

SUV drives onto other vehicle in Sacramento area apartment parking lot

Authorities are investigating after an SUV ended up almost completely running over a sports car in Carmichael Friday morning.

The scene was at an apartment complex parking lot along Manzanita Avenue, south of Winding Way.

It appears that an SUV driver ran over a parked Ford Mustang – nearly completely going over the smaller vehicle.

One car hops on top of another at apartment complex in Carmichael. Nobody hurt. Nobody around the crash! CHP on scene gathering License plate information. ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ pic.twitter.com/QZDRuLHkDj — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) June 6, 2025

No one was around by the time first responders got to the scene.

California Highway Patrol will be gathering license plate information and investigating exactly what happened.