Mustang run over by SUV in Carmichael apartment complex parking lot crash

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Authorities are investigating after an SUV ended up almost completely running over a sports car in Carmichael Friday morning.

The scene was at an apartment complex parking lot along Manzanita Avenue, south of Winding Way.

It appears that an SUV driver ran over a parked Ford Mustang – nearly completely going over the smaller vehicle.

No one was around by the time first responders got to the scene.

California Highway Patrol will be gathering license plate information and investigating exactly what happened. 

