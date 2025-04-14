Carmichael neighbors suspect TikTok prank after teens with guns knock on their front doors

CARMICHAEL — People in Carmichael are concerned after kids who appear to be carrying guns have been knocking on their front doors.

A home security camera captured what appears to be a teen boy pulling a shiny silver gun out of his waistband and a second teen, who looks like he is holding his phone up, hiding behind him.

"That didn't look like a fake gun," said Ken Bottoms, who lives near the neighborhood where it happened.

Bottoms had not seen the video until CBS13 showed him, but many in the community have been buzzing about it over the past week.

"The parents need to let the kids know that's not a good thing," Bottoms said.

Some community Facebook groups speculate that this may be part of a TikTok challenge where kids knock on the door with a water gun and squirt the homeowner when they answer.

"Obviously, we're not thinking it's a prank," said Sergeant Amar Gandhi, spokesperson with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. "I know some people are saying it's just kids playing a prank, and that's not how we're treating it."

Sgt. Gandhi said they got several reports from people who saw those social media posts, and they sent deputies out to Eastern Avenue to investigate.

"That's how we are going to treat them, as armed and violent suspects," Sgt. Gandhi said.

Gandhi's concern is how homeowners will react to lawfully protect themselves if they suspect someone on their doorstep has a gun.

"That's also very dangerous because those kids can put themselves at risk and a lot of trouble," said Sam Elzeher, who lives in Carmichael.

CBS13 asked Sgt. Gandhi, what could happen to the kids if it turns out to be a fake gun?

"It's going to vary case by case," he said. "There are potential criminal charges that could apply and especially if you are trying to really cause fear."

Neighbors are not taking any chances.

"Anything can happen when people see a gun — fake, real, whatever," Bottoms said.

Sgt. Gandhi said if anyone comes knocking on your door with what appears to be a gun, immediately call 911.

"If you are a kid and you think this is a fun thing to do, especially as kids are on spring break, find something else to do," he said. "You're going to come across a homeowner who could be armed and even worse."